1-min read

NEET Results Declared; Rajasthan's Nalin Khandelwal Tops Exam

Delhi's Bhavik Bansal and Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh secured the second and the third positions respectively.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 were declared on Wednesday, with Rajasthan's Nalin Khandelwal topping the exam.

The NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges approved by the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

Khandelwal scored 701 marks out of 720 to top the exam.

Delhi's Bhavik Bansal and Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh secured the second and the third positions respectively.

Both, Bansal and Kaushik scored 700 out of 720 marks, but Bansal was ranked second because he secured more marks in biology than Kaushik.

Telangana's Madhuri Reddy G emerged as the topper among girls by securing an all-India rank of seven. She secured 695 marks out of 720.

Rajasthan's Bheraram topped among the differently-abled candidates by scoring 604 out of 720 marks.

As many as 14,10,755 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 7,97,042 qualified the test.

NEET was conducted across 154 cities in 11 languages and 2,546 centres.

Out of 6,30,283 males who took the exam, 3,51,278 qualified for it. While 7,80,467 females appeared for it, 4,45,761 qualified.

Out of five transgenders who appeared for the exam, three qualified for it.

As many as 15,19,375 candidates had registered for the exam, but 1,08,015 did not appear for it.

The NTA conducted the NEET throughout the country on May 5 and May 20.

The Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India come under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

