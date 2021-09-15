NEET Solver Gang: Varanasi Police Arrest 3 More, Mastermind From Bihar

The Varanasi Police have arrested three more people, including Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student’s brother, in connection with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) impersonation case.

The arrests were made by the Varanasi Police after a BHU second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student was arrested from a NEET examination centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on September 12. The student has been identified as Julie.

The Varanasi Police have so far arrested a final year student at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Osama and Julie’s brother Abhay. Police have yet not revealed the identity of the third person arrested in the case.

According to the Varanasi Police, they have seized mobile phones and important documents related to the NEET examination from the arrested persons.

“Osama formatted his phone upon learning about police raids. His mobile phone has been sent to Cyber forensic experts to recover important messages and data in connection to the NEET examination, which can help us to arrest furthermore accused in the case,” said a police officer, part of the NEET examination solver gang case.

The police, during their probe, learnt that the solver gang has two wings. “One wing identifies rich students who are not good in studies and the members of the second wing identifies medical and dental students from low-income groups,” added the officer.

“Julie during questioning told us that she was impersonating Hina Biswas, a resident of Tripura. The mastermind of the solver gang with the help of his contacts and photo editing tools matched the faces of the student and the impersonator to make a fake NEET examination identity card, which looked exactly like the original,” added the officer.

The officer further said that they have yet not identified the mastermind of the gang as he is underground and has never contacted any of the gang members in person or over the phone. “He passes instructions to the members of the solver gang via private courier services,” added the officer.

The Varanasi Police during their probe also learnt that the mastermind of the solver gang is from Bihar. “A special team with Bihar Police is raiding at different locations to nab one PK who had introduced Julie into the gang,” added the officer.

