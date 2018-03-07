English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NEET UG 2018: Special Instructions for Open School & Private Candidates released at cbseneet.nic.in, Apply Before March 9
Earlier on 1st March 2018, CBSE had released a notification stating that NIOS/State Open School and Private candidates can apply for NEET UG 2018 as per the orders of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. However, their candidature to apply for NEET 2018 is subject to the outcome of Writ Petitions.
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY.
CBSE has released special instructions for Open School and Private candidates who are applying for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - NEET UG 2018.
Earlier on 1st March 2018, CBSE had released a notification stating that NIOS/State Open School and Private candidates can apply for NEET UG 2018 as per the orders of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. However, their candidature to apply for NEET 2018 is subject to the outcome of Writ Petitions.
As per the special instructions notice, NIOS, State Open School and Private candidates may submit details as suggested below under the information of Class XI of their NEET UG 2018 Application Form:
1. Name of School/College - Same as of Class XII
2. Year of Passing - One Year before the Passing of Class XII
3. Place of Study - As Applicable
4. State where Class XI School/College is located - As of Class XII
5. District where Class XI School/College is located - As of Class XII
The special instructions have been issued as many NIOS students had confusion regarding information required for Class XI details while filling the NEET 2018 online application form. NIOS and private candidates can now refer to the above guidelines issued by CBSE to fill their forms on or before 9th March 2018.
Also Watch
Earlier on 1st March 2018, CBSE had released a notification stating that NIOS/State Open School and Private candidates can apply for NEET UG 2018 as per the orders of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. However, their candidature to apply for NEET 2018 is subject to the outcome of Writ Petitions.
As per the special instructions notice, NIOS, State Open School and Private candidates may submit details as suggested below under the information of Class XI of their NEET UG 2018 Application Form:
1. Name of School/College - Same as of Class XII
2. Year of Passing - One Year before the Passing of Class XII
3. Place of Study - As Applicable
4. State where Class XI School/College is located - As of Class XII
5. District where Class XI School/College is located - As of Class XII
The special instructions have been issued as many NIOS students had confusion regarding information required for Class XI details while filling the NEET 2018 online application form. NIOS and private candidates can now refer to the above guidelines issued by CBSE to fill their forms on or before 9th March 2018.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Friday 02 February , 2018
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Thar Based Roxor Off-Road Side x Side SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Jeetendra Booked By Shimla Police After Sexual Assault Allegations
- India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy, 1st T20I in Colombo: Team India Report Card
- 2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 Launched at Rs 95,185, Gets Slipper Clutch
- David Warner Cleared to Play Second Test After Accepting ICC Sanction