NEET UG 2020: Reporting Date to Allotted Colleges in First Round of Counselling Extended to Nov 14

The last date for reporting/admission to the allotted colleges for NEET UG candidates has been extended to November 14 from November 12, declared the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Earlier, the reporting date for the first round of NEET UG counselling was from November 6 till November 12.

This was informed by the MCC in a notice released on their official website on November 7.

As per the notice, the date for reporting to colleges for candidates selected in the first round of NEET UG counselling has been extended with the approval of the competent authority.

The registration process had started for the first round of NEET UG counselling from October 28 to November 2. Process of seat allotment went on for two days — November 3 and November 4 and the results for the first round of NEET UG counselling were declared on November 6, after a day’s delay from the scheduled date.

For the second round of counselling, the registration will start from November 18 and will go on till November 22. Seat allotment will be on November 23 and November 24. As per the schedule, the declaration of the second round of NEET counselling results will be on November 25 and selected candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges between November 26 to December 2.

MCC is an organisation affiliated to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It is responsible for giving admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate aspirants in medical colleges. It also allots seats in super-speciality medical and dental courses. It carries out seat allotment for 15 percent NEET All India Quota (AIQ) seats in central universities, deemed universities, AIIMS, Jipmer, ESIC and AFMC.

There will be a mop-up round for all the aforementioned medical institutions except for AFMC. The registration for this round will be between December 10 to December 14 and the results will be declared on December 17.