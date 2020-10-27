NEET UG counselling 2020: Registration Starts for First Round; Direct Link Here

The online registration process for NEET Undergraduate Counselling 2020 on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) starts today, i.e. October 27, 2020. Candidates seeking admission in MBBS/BDS courses in India are required to register for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling at mcc.nic.in. The window for NEET 2020 counselling registration will be open till 5 pm on November 2, 2020. Candidates will be allowed to pay the registration fee till 7 pm on the same day.

Candidates will be allowed to fill in their choice of courses and colleges from October 28, 2020 and freezing of choice has to be done between 4 pm and 11:59 pm on November 2. The process of NEET 2020 seat allotment will be done on November 3 and 4 and the NEET 2020 first allotment list will be published on November 5.

Once a seat is allocated to a candidate, he or she must report to the college to confirm their candidature between November 6 and 12, 2020.

Direct Link to register for NEET UG counselling 2020: Candidates can visit the following link to register for NEET UG counselling 2020.

Steps to register for NEET UG counselling 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

Step 3: In the new page, under the “Online Services” section on the left side of the screen, click on the link that reads “New Registration”

Step 4: Fill in the necessary information in the input fields

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and submit the application

Step 6: After following the above steps, candidates will be given new login credentials which they can use during the counselling process

Step 7: Sign in to the “Candidate login” using the credentials generated

Step 8: Fill in the choices and freeze on the desired options

A candidate will be allowed to submit the registration form only once for NEET UG counselling 2020. Multiple attempts to register may lead to cancellation of candidature. Candidates will be assigned various institutes based on their merit and following various reservation guidelines across different states in the country.