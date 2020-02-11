Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Neetu Verma Soin (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Neetu Verma Soin of congress is Trailing
Live election result status of Neetu Verma Soin (नीतू वर्मा सोइन) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Malviya Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Neetu Verma Soin has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Neetu Verma Soin (नीतू वर्मा सोइन) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Malviya Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Neetu Verma Soin has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Neetu Verma Soin is a Indian National Congress candidate from Malviya Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker, Self Employed. Neetu Verma Soin's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 41 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 2 crore which includes Rs. 1.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 80 lakh as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 11.5 lakh of which Rs. 3.6 lakh is self income. Neetu Verma Soin's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Malviya Nagar are: Neetu Verma Soin (INC), Shailender Singh (BJP), Somnath Bharti (AAP), Gyan Chand Gautam (BSP), Mobin Ali (SS), Kamal Singh (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Neetu Verma Soin (INC) in 2020 Malviya Nagar elections.
Click here for live election results of Neetu Verma Soin candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
