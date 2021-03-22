Negative Covid Test Report Made Mandatory for Karnataka Travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh

The Karnataka government has mandated negative RT-PCR test report for passengers arriving in Karnataka from Punjab and Chandigarh. This is in addition to the existing guidelines for travelers from Kerala and Maharashtra to enter the state with a negative test report.

The new guidelines will be effective from March 25, 6 am.

“Recently, a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in Punjab and Chandigarh. The matter has been examined in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee and it is felt that it has now become necessary to apply the same guidelines (that exists for Kerala and Maharashtra passengers) for the passengers coming from Punjab and Chandigarh, as well. It has, therefore, been made mandatory for passengers coming from Punjab and Chandigarh to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate for entering Karnataka,” said a circular from the department of health and family welfare.

The passengers must produce a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours. This is applicable for passengers traveling to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal transport. This will be applicable for all the flights originating in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh.

Airlines have been directed to issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours.

Railway authorities have been made responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates.

For all the passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure they possess RT-PCR negative certificates, states the circular. All vehicles entering the state will be checked at the borders for compliance of the said guidelines.

Permitted exemptions for negative certificate are constitutional functionaries, health care professionals and children below 2 years of age.

Those in dire emergency situation (death in the family, medical treatment etc.,) will also be exempted from producing the negative report. However, in this case, the passenger’s swab will be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address etc., and on receipt of the test report, further action will be taken as per existing state protocol.