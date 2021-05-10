india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Negative RT-PCR Report Must to Enter High Himalayan Valleys in Uttarakhand
1-MIN READ

Negative RT-PCR Report Must to Enter High Himalayan Valleys in Uttarakhand

File photo of Uttarakhand

File photo of Uttarakhand

People will be given permission to proceed to these valleys only after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19.

People going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week, officials said on Monday. The administration has discussed the matter with locals and okayed the move, they said.

People will be given permission to proceed to these valleys only after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Shukla said. ”We have taken the step to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to the high Himalayan valleys,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 10, 2021, 14:52 IST