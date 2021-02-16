Negative RT PCR Test Report Mandatory for Those Coming from Kerala to Bengaluru Amid Surge in Covid-19 Cases

A negative RT PCR test report not older than 72 hours will be mandatory for those coming to Bengaluru from Kerala, BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad has said.

In case the traveller does not have a test report, the person would be required to undergo the test on arrival and stay in home isolation until the report is received.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of Covid-19 cases reported in the neighbouring state and colleges. Companies and resident welfare associations have been asked to ensure that returnees from Kerala have a Covid-19 negative report on arrival, the commissioner's office said.

In the last two days, 210 people were tested from Manjushree College of Nursing near Kaval Byrasandra of which 40 have tested positive. In an apartment near Bommanahalli, 500 have been tested and 28 were positive. At the nursing college, most are students from Kerala while at the apartment, huge gatherings were seen. Both have been instances of super spreaders, Prasad said on Monday.

A total of 141 health centres are currently equipped to test for Covid-19 and vaccinate registered beneficiaries. Marshalls have also been appointed to ensure Covid precautions are followed in the city.