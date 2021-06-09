'Negligence Killed Mother': Patient's Daughter Says Agra Hospital Switched Off CCTVs Ahead of 'Mock Drill'

For Priyanka, daughter of Munni Devi who allegedly lost her life in the “mock drill” conducted at an Agra hospital, the only thing left worth fighting for is justice.

Speaking to News18, Priyanka recalls the day of the incident when the Shri Paras hospital allegedly turned off oxygen as part of a drill to see which patients would survive. The owner of the hospital is purportedly heard saying in a viral video that 22 patients turned blue and soon died. According to Priyanka, her mother was one of them.

“The day my mother died, the hospital switched off more than half of the CCTV cameras, including the ones at the reception. We were also told about an oxygen shortage at the hospital,” Priyanka said.

She also alleged that while doctors said her mother was administered medicines and put on ventilator, there were no injection marks on her body. “I too work in a hospital. My mother was shifted to the Covid ward of the hospital but no medicines for coronavirus were given to her even though I was asked to purchase them and hand them over to the doctors,” she said.

Blaming the negligence of the hospital for her mother’s death, Priyanka said the only thing she wanted now was justice.

The Uttar Pradesh government has now sealed the hospital and ordered a probe. Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Virendra Bharti and Dr Sanjeev Verman have been asked to investigate the deaths and submit a report in two days.

Shri Paras Hospital owner Arinjay Jain denied the allegations and said such an exercise was not done. In the viral video, however, Jain was heard saying: “We were told by the chief minister that there will be no supply of oxygen. Modi Nagar is dry. We began to tell families. Some listened, but others refused to leave. Let’s see after doing a mock drill, we will figure out who will die and who will survive. The mock drill took place at seven in the morning, no one knew about it. In five minutes 22 patients died. They began turning blue in five minutes."

State health minister Jai Pratap Singh said: “An inquiry has been ordered into the oxygen supply incident at Paras Hospital in Agra. The hospital has been sealed. The inquiry committee has been directed to submit its report to the state government. On the basis of the report, further action will be taken.”

The suspension of the licence has left attendants of patients in lurch. “Our patient was admitted here 15 days ago and there’s no improvement in the condition. We have been asked to sign the patient’s discharge document in order to receive the file. We don’t know where to take patient," Lal Kumar Chouhan, an attendant of a patient said.

