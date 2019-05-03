English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nehru or Vadra Surnames Don’t Fetch the Benefits that ‘Gandhi’ Does, Says Uma Bharti
Calling herself the real Gandhian, the BJP leader said Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would lose all the fanfare after the general election.
File picture of BJP leader Uma Bharti.
Loading...
Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s firebrand leader, Uma Bharti, has called herself a real Gandhian, while launching an attack on the Gandhi family over their surname.
Addressing an election rally in Bhopal, Bharti said, “The Mughals left, then the British left, but they left the Congress behind for us.”
She said those who used the Gandhi surname these days were fake and only the one used by the Mahatma was original.
“The one family using the Gandhi surname was doing so for advantage as Nehru or Vadra surnames would not fetch them similar benefits. I am the original Gandhian,” said the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.
She said Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would lose all the fanfare once the general election came to an end.
Stating that her party could be liberal when religion was in question, but not when it concerned the nation, Bharti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given citizens enough reasons to feel proud as an Indian. She said Modi had earned a global repute for the country.
Referring to the Election Commission ban on the BJP’s Bhopal candidate, Pragya Singh Thakur, Bharti said, “We are followers of lord Ram, so we would follow the EC directives.”
“I was introduced to ‘Pragya-didi-ma’ during the 1999 election,” said Bharti, who had successfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal that year.
“When Thakur was named in the Malegaon blasts, I had claimed that she couldn’t do such a thing as I knew her personally. She had to undergo unbearable torture while in custody and forced to reveal names of BJP leaders, I was not even allowed to meet her,” the former chief minister said.
Claiming that the Congress government had framed Thakur in the Malegaon blasts case and let off the real culprits, Bharti said ‘saffron terror’ was a term coined to malign the image of Hindutva.
Addressing an election rally in Bhopal, Bharti said, “The Mughals left, then the British left, but they left the Congress behind for us.”
She said those who used the Gandhi surname these days were fake and only the one used by the Mahatma was original.
“The one family using the Gandhi surname was doing so for advantage as Nehru or Vadra surnames would not fetch them similar benefits. I am the original Gandhian,” said the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.
She said Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would lose all the fanfare once the general election came to an end.
Stating that her party could be liberal when religion was in question, but not when it concerned the nation, Bharti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given citizens enough reasons to feel proud as an Indian. She said Modi had earned a global repute for the country.
Referring to the Election Commission ban on the BJP’s Bhopal candidate, Pragya Singh Thakur, Bharti said, “We are followers of lord Ram, so we would follow the EC directives.”
“I was introduced to ‘Pragya-didi-ma’ during the 1999 election,” said Bharti, who had successfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal that year.
“When Thakur was named in the Malegaon blasts, I had claimed that she couldn’t do such a thing as I knew her personally. She had to undergo unbearable torture while in custody and forced to reveal names of BJP leaders, I was not even allowed to meet her,” the former chief minister said.
Claiming that the Congress government had framed Thakur in the Malegaon blasts case and let off the real culprits, Bharti said ‘saffron terror’ was a term coined to malign the image of Hindutva.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes After Severe Online Backlash
- IPL 2019 | Pandya Will do 'Special Things' in World Cup: Yuvraj
- Learnt a Lot From My Father's Behaviour and Hope to Grow Thick Skin Like Him, Says Ananya Panday
- When Sanya Malhotra was Called Out on Instagram for Wearing Fake Fashion
- Fuel, Interest Cost Dent April Auto Sales; Honda Only Carmaker to Register Growth
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results