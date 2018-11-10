English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's All You Need to Know About Kerala's Nehru Trophy Boat Race
The history of the boat race can be traced back to 1952 when the then Prime Minister Nehru visited Alappuzha. Nehru was travelling to the backwater city Alappuzha from Kottayam by a boat through the waterlogged Kuttanad.
New Delhi: Kerala is all set to host the Nehru Trophy Boat Race on the Punnamda Lake, near Alappuzha on Saturday (November 10). The Boat Race is named after former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and is conducted on the second Saturday of August every year. However, the event was postponed this year due to the deadly deluge that the state battled in August.
It is will be the 66th year of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race.
To win the Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2018, as many as 81 boats including 25 snake boats will compete with each other in front of an audience of over two lakh people, including foreign tourists
Actor Allu Arjun will be this year’s chief guest at the today’s event.
Finally! It’s the day of the 66th Nehru Trophy Boat Race, and the fiery challengers are raring to go. Catch the live action in Alappuzha!— Nehru Trophy Boat Race (@NehruTrophyNTBR) November 10, 2018
Picture courtesy: Gandhi Alpy#RaceToTheRace #66thNTBR pic.twitter.com/dDJIBSNrgR
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
