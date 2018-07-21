GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NEHU B.A Even Semester Results 2018 Out at nehu.ac.in, Link Down, Stay Tuned!

Candidates who had appeared for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) 2018 examination must keep a close tab on the official website nehu.ac.in to check and download the results as and when it’s available.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 21, 2018, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NEHU B.A Even Semester Results 2018 Out at nehu.ac.in, Link Down, Stay Tuned!
Screen grab of the official website of NEHU.
NEHU B.A Even Semester Result 2018 has been released by the North-Eastern Hill University on its official website - nehu.ac.in. Though the result has been declared for Bachelor of Arts (BA) for 2nd, 4th and 6th semester 2018, however the link is not responding as of now.

Candidates who had appeared for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) 2018 examination must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the results as and when it’s available.

The result of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme has also been declared by NEHU on 18th July 2018 and results for 2nd and 4th semester of Bachelor of Science (Home Science) exam was declared on 16th July 2018.
About NEHU:

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) was set up by an Act of Parliament and notified on 19th July 1973. Presently, NEHU has 53 undergraduate colleges affiliated to the University including 8 professional colleges and has a huge collection of close to 2,00,000 books, 38,000 bound periodicals and it subscribes to 316 foreign and 366 Indian current journals. The faculty strength of NEHU is about 300.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...