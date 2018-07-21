English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NEHU B.A Even Semester Results 2018 Out at nehu.ac.in, Link Down, Stay Tuned!
Candidates who had appeared for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) 2018 examination must keep a close tab on the official website nehu.ac.in to check and download the results as and when it’s available.
Screen grab of the official website of NEHU.
NEHU B.A Even Semester Result 2018 has been released by the North-Eastern Hill University on its official website - nehu.ac.in. Though the result has been declared for Bachelor of Arts (BA) for 2nd, 4th and 6th semester 2018, however the link is not responding as of now.
Candidates who had appeared for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) 2018 examination must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the results as and when it’s available.
The result of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme has also been declared by NEHU on 18th July 2018 and results for 2nd and 4th semester of Bachelor of Science (Home Science) exam was declared on 16th July 2018.
About NEHU:
North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) was set up by an Act of Parliament and notified on 19th July 1973. Presently, NEHU has 53 undergraduate colleges affiliated to the University including 8 professional colleges and has a huge collection of close to 2,00,000 books, 38,000 bound periodicals and it subscribes to 316 foreign and 366 Indian current journals. The faculty strength of NEHU is about 300.
Also Watch
Candidates who had appeared for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) 2018 examination must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the results as and when it’s available.
The result of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme has also been declared by NEHU on 18th July 2018 and results for 2nd and 4th semester of Bachelor of Science (Home Science) exam was declared on 16th July 2018.
About NEHU:
North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) was set up by an Act of Parliament and notified on 19th July 1973. Presently, NEHU has 53 undergraduate colleges affiliated to the University including 8 professional colleges and has a huge collection of close to 2,00,000 books, 38,000 bound periodicals and it subscribes to 316 foreign and 366 Indian current journals. The faculty strength of NEHU is about 300.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Borussia Dortmund Ease Past Man City in Champions Cup Opener
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Monsoon – DIY Guide
- Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
- 'Monopoly Cash is Complete': New Lavender 100 Rupee Note Has Left Twitter Colourful
- Munna Bhai 3: After Playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...