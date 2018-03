NEHU October 2017 Exam Results declared at nehu.ac.in; Check Now!

NEHU October 2017 Exam Results have been declared by the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya on its official website for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) Semesters 1, 3 and 5; Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Mass Communication and Video Production Semesters 1, 3 and 5; and Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Media Technologies Semesters 1, 3 and 5. The varsity had organized these semester exams in the month of October 2017, last year. Candidates who were awaiting their semester exam results can check the same by following the instructions below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://nehu.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on the Results under the Examination tabStep 3 – Select the URL as per the examination and semester you had appeared for viz:Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. I SemesterBachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. III SemesterBachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. V SemesterBachelor of Arts in Media Technologies I SemesterBachelor of Arts in Media Technologies III SemesterBachelor of Arts in Media Technologies V SemesterBachelor of Commerce I SemesterBachelor of Commerce III SemesterBachelor of Commerce V SemesterStep 4 – Enter your Roll number, select the year/semester and click on GoStep 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link – http://logisys.net.in/results/nehu/