1-min read

NEHU October 2017 Exam Results declared at nehu.ac.in; Check Now!

The varsity had organized these semester exams in the month of October 2017, last year.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 23, 2018, 1:05 PM IST
NEHU October 2017 Exam Results declared at nehu.ac.in; Check Now!
Picture for Representation.
 

NEHU October 2017 Exam Results have been declared by the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya on its official website for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) Semesters 1, 3 and 5;  Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Mass Communication and Video Production Semesters 1, 3 and 5; and Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Media Technologies Semesters 1, 3 and 5. The varsity had organized these semester exams in the month of October 2017, last year. Candidates who were awaiting their semester exam results can check the same by following the instructions below:

How to check NEHU October Exam Results?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://nehu.ac.in/

Step 2 – Click on the Results under the Examination tab

Step 3 – Select the URL as per the examination and semester you had appeared for viz:

Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. I Semester
Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. III Semester
Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. V Semester
Bachelor of Arts in Media Technologies    I Semester
Bachelor of Arts in Media Technologies    III Semester
Bachelor of Arts in Media Technologies    V Semester
Bachelor of Commerce I Semester
Bachelor of Commerce III Semester
Bachelor of Commerce V Semester

Step 4 – Enter your Roll number, select the year/semester and click on Go

Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link – http://logisys.net.in/results/nehu/

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
