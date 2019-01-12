English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man Beats Neighbour to Death With Digging Fork After Argument
Dhan Kumar hit Gautam's two-wheeler which was parked on the roadside and attacked him with a digging fork, the police said.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was beaten to death with a digging fork allegedly by his neighbour after a fight broke out between them, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred on Thursday, they said, adding the deceased was identified as Gautam Kumar.
The fight broke out between the two at around 8 pm when Indrajeet Mishra, a security guard, visited his sister's house in Rana Park area and met his brother-in-law's brother Gautam Kumar, police said.
Mishra told police that both of them were talking on the roadside when one Dhan Kumar alias Sanjay (29), a labourer and a resident of the same locality, came there in his mini-truck, a senior police officer said.
Kumar hit Gautam's two-wheeler which was parked nearby, following which an argument broke out between Gautam and Kumar and before he could seek help, Kumar allegedly picked up a digging fork and attacked Gautam. He sustained injuries on his head, a senior police officer said.
Gautam was taken to Baba Sahib Ambedkar hospital where he succumbed to injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.
A case has been registered and the accused was arrested the same night, he said. The weapon used for the commission of the crime was also recovered, he added.
Police said neither Kumar nor Gautam were drunk at the time of the incident.
