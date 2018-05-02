English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neighbour Rapes 7-year-old in Bihar After Luring Her With Candy, Arrested
Meanwhile, situation in Harpur village under Aurai Block of Bihar's Muzaffrpur district is tense as local residents are pressing the police to give custody of the accused to them for 'speedy justice'.
Muzaffrpur (Bihar): A minor girl, aged seven year old, was on Wednesday raped by her neighbour in Harpur village under Aurai Block of Bihar's Muzaffrpur district. She has been admitted in Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital where doctors described her condition as critical.
Police have arrested the accused.
Parents of the victim told News18 that she was going in fields when their neighbour approached her with toffees and persuaded to come along. He allegedly took her to a secluded place and raped her.
The perpetrator of the crime Sujit left the child and fled the scene when She started yelling. She managed to come home with her clothes soaked in blood and narrated the story to her mother.
Soon, villagers caught hold of Sujit and handed him to police. Assistant Sub Inspector Ramakant Singh told News18 that the accused confessed the crime. He said after initial medical checkup in Aurai Public Health Centre, doctors advised to take her to SKMCH where she was admitted.
Meanwhile, situation in the village is tense as local residents are pressing the police to give custody of the accused to them for 'speedy justice'.
This shocking incident comes just days after the union cabinet approved the ordinance permitting death sentence to those convicted of raping children up to 12 years of age.
