GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Neighbour Rapes 5-Year-Old in Gujarat, Dumps Her Inside a Pipe; Friend Helps Cops Trace Her

The police found the girl in a severely injured and unconscious state eleven hours after she went missing.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2018, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Neighbour Rapes 5-Year-Old in Gujarat, Dumps Her Inside a Pipe; Friend Helps Cops Trace Her
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
New Delhi: A five-year-old girl was raped and dumped inside a huge pipe by her 19-year-old neighbour in Gujarat’s Surat. The girl was admitted in a hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

The police found her in a severely injured and unconscious state eleven hours after she went missing. She was dumped inside the pipe — which was to be used for pipeline construction — between Saturday evening and Sunday noon.

The accused, identified as Kalu Bhumihar, was taken into custody on Saturday night and later arrested. He confessed his crime but misguided the police about the location where he had taken her, a Hindustan Times report said. The girl’s parents are labourers.

Bhumihar who is an unemployed migrant, was arrested after the testimony of a six-year-old boy with whom the girl was playing when accused picked her up on Saturday evening. Bhumihar told cops he used to frequent the place to drink alcohol.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...