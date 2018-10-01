Neighbour Rapes 5-Year-Old in Gujarat, Dumps Her Inside a Pipe; Friend Helps Cops Trace Her

A five-year-old girl was raped and dumped inside a huge pipe by her 19-year-old neighbour in Gujarat’s Surat. The girl was admitted in a hospital and her condition is said to be critical.The police found her in a severely injured and unconscious state eleven hours after she went missing. She was dumped inside the pipe — which was to be used for pipeline construction — between Saturday evening and Sunday noon.The accused, identified as Kalu Bhumihar, was taken into custody on Saturday night and later arrested. He confessed his crime but misguided the police about the location where he had taken her, a Hindustan Times report said. The girl’s parents are labourers.Bhumihar who is an unemployed migrant, was arrested after the testimony of a six-year-old boy with whom the girl was playing when accused picked her up on Saturday evening. Bhumihar told cops he used to frequent the place to drink alcohol.