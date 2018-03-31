Neighbour Rapes 8-year-old Girl, Locals Beat Him to Death in Ghaziabad

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped her neighbour, following which the man was beaten to death by locals and her family members at Loni here, police said on Saturday.Friday night, the man, identified as Jitendra, had taken the girl to a religious function. But instead of dropping her back home, he took her to his shanty and raped her, SSP Ghaziabad Vaibhav Krishna said.The incident occurred around mid-night.Jitendra had also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she reported the matter, he said.However, early on Saturday when she told her family about the incident, they along with some locals caught Jitendra, the officer said.He was tied to a tree and thrashed by locals and family members. Jitendra found seriously injured on road here around 1 am, he said.The man was taken to a community health centre where he was declared brought dead. The girl has been sent for examination and treatment, the officer said.Of the four persons booked for beating Jitendra to death, two have been arrested, the SSP said. PTI