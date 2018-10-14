GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Neighbour Rapes Minor Girl in UP's Pratapgarh

The incident took place Saturday when the girl was alone in her house and neighbour Rajesh reached there and raped her

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2018, 11:33 AM IST
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Pratapgarh A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in the Kandhai area here, police said Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday when the girl was alone in her house and neighbour Rajesh reached there and raped her, they said.

Later, when her mother returned home she informed the police.

The girl's father had passed away.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and a manhunt launched to nab the accused who is absconding, the police said
