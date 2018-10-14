English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neighbour Rapes Minor Girl in UP's Pratapgarh
The incident took place Saturday when the girl was alone in her house and neighbour Rajesh reached there and raped her
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Pratapgarh A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in the Kandhai area here, police said Sunday.
The incident took place Saturday when the girl was alone in her house and neighbour Rajesh reached there and raped her, they said.
Later, when her mother returned home she informed the police.
The girl's father had passed away.
An FIR has been registered in the matter and a manhunt launched to nab the accused who is absconding, the police said
