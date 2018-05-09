English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neighbour Sets Minor Dalit Girl on Fire in UP for Refusing to Share Mobile Number
The incident took place on Tuesday when Mohammad Shai, the girl's neighbour, went to the victim's house and allegedly pressurised her to share her number with him. On her refusal, he set her ablaze.
Representational Image.
Varanasi: Enraged over a girl's refusal to share her mobile number despite his repeated requests, a man allegedly set his minor Dalit neighbour on fire at her house in Fariha village in Azamgarh district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday when Mohammad Shai, also resident of the same village, went to the victim's house and allegedly pressured her to give her mobile number to him.
According to the police, when the girl refused to disclose her number, Shai allegedly thrashed her and set her on fire after sprinkling kerosene on her.
The neighbours, who gathered after hearing the girl's cry, extinguished the fire, and nabbed the accused while he was trying to flee from the spot, they said.
Rushed to a nearby Sadar hospital, the girl, after getting preliminary treatment, was referred to a government hospital in Varanasi where her condition is stated to be critical, a police official said.
The victim has sustained over 80 per cent burn injuries, the official said.
The accused, who was earlier beaten up by the locals at the crime scene, was also admitted to the Sadar hospital, he added.
Police said a case has been registered against the accused under sections of the SC/ST Act, POCSO Act and IPC.
In order to prevent any communal tension in the village, a large number of force has been deployed in the area, police said.
