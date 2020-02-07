Neighbours Kill 55-year-old Maharashtra Woman, Then Hang Her Body to Build Case of Suicide

Mumbai: A 55-year-old woman was killed by five people, who hanged her body to show it as a case of suicide in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light when police in Panvel taluka got an information about hanging of the victim, Sharda Mali, at her residence in Dundre village, an official said.

During investigation, it was revealed Mali was assaulted by members of a neighbouring family over allegation of theft of an ornament, he said.

The accused people killed the woman and initially tried to burn the body. They later hanged her body to pass it off as a case of suicide, the official said.

