Neighbours Kill 55-year-old Maharashtra Woman, Then Hang Her Body to Build Case of Suicide
During investigation, it was revealed that the deceased, Mali, was assaulted by members of a neighbouring family over allegation of theft of an ornament, he said.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 55-year-old woman was killed by five people, who hanged her body to show it as a case of suicide in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Thursday.
The incident came to light when police in Panvel taluka got an information about hanging of the victim, Sharda Mali, at her residence in Dundre village, an official said.
During investigation, it was revealed Mali was assaulted by members of a neighbouring family over allegation of theft of an ornament, he said.
The accused people killed the woman and initially tried to burn the body. They later hanged her body to pass it off as a case of suicide, the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- While Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Begin Valentine's Week with a Vacation
- No Kid-ding: Cops Rush to Save Child in Distress but it Turns Out to be a Goat
- PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999