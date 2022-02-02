Neighbours Nab One Of Two Men Trying To Abduct 11-year-old Girl: Police

New Delhi, Feb 1: Raising an alarm, an alert woman did not only foil two men’s bid to abduct her 11-year-old daughter but also managed to get caught one of them, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Bgampur area of South Delhi on Monday evening when two men, aged between 25 and 26 years, tried to kidnap the child standing at the doorsteps of her house.

As the men tried to lure her away, she began crying, hearing which her mother rushed out of the house and raised an alarm. Alerted by the woman’s cries, her neighbours rushed to her help, prompting one of the men to flee but the neighbours managed to catch the other, South Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker said.

After catching the man, the neighbours informed the police which reached the spot and apprehended the accused, she said. The police subsequently lodged an FIR against him and his accomplice under sections 354 (assaulting a woman with an intention to outrage her modesty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 10 of the POCSO Act.

The police have launched a manhunt for his accomplice, she said.

