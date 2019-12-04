Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Neither 'Rubber-stamp', Nor 'Post Office': WB Governor's Swipe at TMC Govt Amid Tussle over House Adjournment

The rancour between the government and the governor hit a new low after Speaker Biman Banerjee adjourned the House for two days as bills slated to be placed in the assembly were yet to get his nod, which was necessary.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neither 'Rubber-stamp', Nor 'Post Office': WB Governor's Swipe at TMC Govt Amid Tussle over House Adjournment
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with the media at Suri Circuit House in Birbhum district. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Asserting that he was following the Constitution, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday that he was neither a "rubber-stamp" nor a "post office", after the ruling Trinamool Congress blamed him for the abrupt adjournment of the assembly.

The rancour between the ruling dispensation and the governor hit a new low after Speaker Biman Banerjee Tuesday adjourned the House for two days as bills slated to be placed in the assembly were yet to get his nod, which was necessary.

The claim was refuted by the Raj Bhavan, which in a statement termed the situation "factually untenable".

"As Governor I follow the script and tune of the Constitution and cannot blindly take a call. I am neither a rubber-stamp nor a post office," Dhankhar said in a tweet.

"I am obligated to scrutinise the bills in the light of the Constitution and act without delay. Concerned at delay by government on this," he added.

The House will remain adjourned till December 5 and the Winter Session will resume on December 6 at 11 am, it was announced.

The bills which were scheduled to be placed won't be tabled as they are yet to receive the nod of the governor, the speaker had said in the Assembly.

"We had sent those bills for printing but can't place them in the Assembly as they are yet to get the nod," he had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com