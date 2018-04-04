Neither State, Nor UT. What is Delhi's Identity, Kejriwal Asks in Assembly

In a sharp attack on the central government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday complained of step-motherly treatment by the Centre in terms of revenue distribution, claiming that the people of Delhi are receiving far less than they were contributing to income tax revenues. At the heart of this problem, Kejriwal said, was that Delhi's identity was neither that of a full state nor a Union Territory.“The people of Delhi contribute Rs 1.5 lakh crore in income tax. The total tax kitty of the central government is around Rs 9 lakh crore. Delhi contributes more than any other city in the country. In fact, it contributes more than some big states like Punjab and Haryana," Kejriwal said in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.He added, "Collecting income tax is the job of the Centre but they have to distribute it among the states. The Central Finance Commission decides which states get how much of the tax. When I saw the list of states, Delhi was not even mentioned. We don't get any of the income tax money that our people contribute."Claiming that at the heart of the issue was Delhi's unique status, he asked, "Are we (Delhi) a state or a Union Territory? We are neither. What is our identity? If we are a UT, then Centre has to give us Rs 52,000 crore. If we are a state, then make us part of that list. I'm not saying they should give us the entire Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Give us Rs 2,000 crore if need be but at least put us on the list."