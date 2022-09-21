Neither the Religious, Nor Lecherous Should Tell How Women Should Dress: Sadhguru on Mahsa Amini Protests

Neither the religious nor the lecherous should determine how women should dress,” tweeted Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday, the fifth day of protests in Iran over the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the country’s morality police.

Amini was an Iranian who hailed from Kurdistan. The morality police detained the 22-year-old for wearing a hijab headscarf in an “improper” way. She was allegedly hit on her head, after which she slipped into a coma, causing her death.

“Let women decide how they want to be attired. May this retributive culture of punishing someone for what they wear be put to an end, religious or otherwise,” Vasudev wrote.

Neither the religious nor the lecherous should determine how women should dress. Let women decide how they want to be attired. May this retributive culture of punishing someone for what they wear be put to an end, religious or otherwise. – Sg#MahsaAmini #Iran #Hijab — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) September 21, 2022

At least 15 cities in Iran have seen protests of Mahsa Amini’s death. Police officers dispersed crowds using tear gas and arrested many to control the situation. Protesters marched in the cities of Mashhad in the northeast, Tabriz in the northwest, Rasht in the north, Isfahan in the center and Shiraz in the south. In Amini’s home province three people died during the protests.

On Wednesday, women in Tehran and other major cities burnt their hijabs and cut their hair, in most cases, while being cheered by onlookers and fellow male protesters, as they demanded justice for the Kurdish woman who died in the custody of the morality police.

The protests are continuing despite Iran president Ebrahim Raisi assuring the Amini’s parents of a fair investigation.

Her death has drawn the attention of the world to how the Iranian government treats women citizens.

With Agency Inputs

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here