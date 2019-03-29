English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'No Party Name, No Appeal for Votes': EC May Give Clean Chit to PM Modi Over Mission Shakti Speech
The Election Commission had on Wednesday formed a panel led by a deputy election commission to examine the PM's speech after opposition parties complained that he highlighted an 'achievement' of the government.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on India successfully testing an anti-satellite missile did not violate the code of conduct, sources in Election Commission said. A final report on the issue is likely to be released on Friday.
According to sources, the initial investigation shows that there was no violation of code conduct, which is in force for the Lok Sabha election. "In his address, PM Modi neither mentioned his party nor appealed to voters to vote in his favor," a source said, adding that the commission is looking into whether government media organisation used the speech inappropriately.
The EC has sought an explanation from Doordarshan and All India Radio, the source said.
The Election Commission had on Wednesday formed a panel led by a deputy election commission to examine the PM's speech after opposition parties complained that he highlighted an "achievement" of the government and the issue was not necessarily related to national security.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
