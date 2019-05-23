Nellore Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Adala Prabhakar Reddy YSRCP Adala Prabhakar Reddy LEADING

Nellore Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy TDP -- -- Beeda Masthan Rao PPOI -- -- Chinni Venkateswarlu RPI(A) -- -- Shaik Mahaboob Basha (Mabu) IND -- -- Narsapuram Prasad IND -- -- Kankanala Penchala Naidu INC -- -- Chevuru Devakumar Reddy CPI(M) -- -- Chandra Rajagopal IND -- -- Meda Malla Reddy IND -- -- Butti Nagaraju IND -- -- Sukapalli Naveen IND -- -- Dr. S. Suresh Babu NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Adala Prabhakar Reddy Leading

22. Nellore is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.81% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.58%. The estimated literacy level of Nellore is 69.85%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 13,478 votes which was 1.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 48.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 54,993 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.92% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.02% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.09% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nellore was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,96,823 men, 8,09,115 women and 189 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nellore is: 14.4494 79.9874Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नेल्लोर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); নেল্লোরে, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); नेल्लोर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); નેલ્લોરે, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); நெல்லூர், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); నెల్లూరు, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ನೆಲ್ಲೂರು, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); നെല്ലൂർ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)