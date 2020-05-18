Nellow Cop Watches as 6-year-old Girl Mops College Room Floor; Andhra DGP Orders Probe

A video of a six-year-old girl allegedly mopping the floor of a room of a state-run college in Nellore district in the presence of a head constable has gone viral, prompting the Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang to order an inquiry and initiate disciplinary action aginst the policeman.

The incident happened at the intermediate spot valuation centre at the government junior college at Atmakuru and according to police, the girl was asked to clean the floor by her father, who was engaged to do the work.

After the video of the incident was telecast by local news channels, the DGP instructed Nellore District Superintendent of Police to inquire into the incident and initiate disciplinary action against the "errant" police head constable.

According to an official release,the DGP said it is extremely unfortunate that though awareness is being created regarding Child Labour Prohibition Act, greater sensitisation and orientation is needed within the police department.

"Will not tolerate such incidents. More training and sensitising of police personnel against use of child labour is needed," Sawang said, adding very soon a special drive will also be conducted against child labour in households.

Sawand said the incident is punishable under Section 14 of the Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act 1986 and a person liable under this section can be subjected to imprisonment of three months extending up to one year or fine up to Rs 20,000 or both even if the person is the father



of the child.