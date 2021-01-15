News18 Logo

Nepal Approves AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Manufactured in India for Emergency Use: Report

Nepal has reported 266,816 cases and 1,948 deaths from COVID-19 so far, according to official data.

Nepal on Friday granted approval for AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the country.

"Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorization of COVISHIELD vaccine against COVID-19 in Nepal," a statement by the country's Department of Drug Administration said.

