Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Nepal Bans Vehicles with Indian Number Plates from Plying in Pokhara

The decision to ban Indian vehicles was taken by Pokhara Tourism Council in consultation with the district administration of Kaski to ease traffic congestion during celebrations.

Updated:December 27, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nepal Bans Vehicles with Indian Number Plates from Plying in Pokhara
Representative image.

Kathmandu: Nepal has banned vehicles with Indian number plates from plying in the tourist hub of Pokhara ahead of the new year, a move that has sparked an uproar among tourism entrepreneurs.

Nepal aims to attract two million tourists, mostly Indians, by 2020 and Pokhara is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the country on Christmas and the new year.

The decision to ban Indian vehicles was taken by Pokhara Tourism Council in consultation with the district administration of Kaski to ease traffic congestion during celebrations, officials said.

Former chairperson of Western Regional Hotel Association Hari Gaire described the decision taken ahead of the new year year as "fatal".

"Besides Indian vehicles, vehicles from other countries may also enter here, so what do we really want to suggest by singling out Indian vehicles them?" he asked.

Chief district administrator Ramesh KC said the ban will be lifted once the traffic police are ready to manage the congestion resulting from the influx of foreign vehicles.

The administration has requested Indian visitors to cooperate with the temporary provision and urged them to use local vehicles. Pokhara Tourism Council Chairperson Chiranjivi Pokharel defended the decision citing the positive effects it would have on the local business of travel agencies, entrepreneurs and cabbies.

"Only public vehicles have been banned, not private ones," he said. "Indian vehicles don't know the parking system and routes here, and will naturally cause traffic problem," he added.

Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has chalked out an ambitious plan seeking to increase the number of Indian tourists visiting the Himalayan country by up to 25 per cent in 2019.

In 2018, around 2,00,000 tourists from India visited Nepal by air. Nepal does not have a system to count the number of tourists coming by road from India. NTB launched 'Visit Nepal Year 2020' campaign in June to achieve two million arrivals from across the world by 2020 and a daily spend of over USD 75.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram