Nepal, Bhutan Can 'Use India': With Centre's Nod, We're Now Uplinking Hub | Boost for TV Explained

The Central government on Wednesday approved new guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of TV channels in India. Under the new guidelines, no prior permission will be needed by permission holders for live telecasts of events. Specific timelines have been proposed for granting permission to broadcasters.

As per government data of the 898 television channels broadcast in the country, 532 use foreign satellites for uplinking and downlinking of their services.

Under new guidelines, Indian teleports will be permitted to uplink foreign channels. However, there will be an obligation on channels to telecast content in the national and public interest.

The government has released the new guidelines after around 11 years, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra told news agency ANI. The earlier guidelines were issued in 2011.

“We’ve taken the approval of the Union Cabinet, as per the improvement we have considered over the years… we have made multiple improvements in terms of ease of doing business,” he added.

What Do The New Guidelines Say?

Earlier on October 28, Chandra, while addressing the India Space Congress, said the Information and Broadcasting Ministry want to deregulate uplinking to satellites under the guidelines so that India can become a hub.

He said that under new guidelines, neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan can also use India as a hub for uplinking their television channels.

For providing uplinking and downlinking services to television channels, the government had approved USD 102 million (one million = 10 lakh) in remittances to foreign satellite operators over the past two years, Chandra said.

Currently, several satellite television channels use Singapore as the hub for broadcasting their channels and the deregulation of uplinking could help India emerge as a hub.

