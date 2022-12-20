Nepal Blacklists 16 Indian Pharmaceutical Companies, Including Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy

As many as 16 Indian pharmaceutical companies, including Divya Pharmacy which manufactures Yoga Guru Ramdev’s Patanjali products, have been blacklisted by Nepal’s drug regulatory authority saying that they failed to comply with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) drug manufacturing standards.

In a notice issued on December 18, the Department of Drug Administration asked the local agents in Nepal, which have been supplying these medicines, to immediately recall them.

As per the notice, the medicines manufactured by the listed companies cannot be imported or distributed in Nepal.

The officials said that manufacturing facilities of the pharmaceutical companies that had applied to export their products to Nepal were inspected. A team of drug inspectors had visited India in April and July to inspect the manufacturing facilities of pharmaceutical companies that had applied to supply their products to Nepal.

Besides Divya Pharmacy, the list includes Radiant Parenterals Ltd, Mercury Laboratories Ltd, Alliance Biotech, Captab Biotec, Aglowmed Ltd, Zee Laboratories, Daffodils Pharmaceuticals, GLS Pharma, Unijules Life Science, Concept Pharmaceuticals, Shree Anand Life Sciences, IPCA laboratories, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Dial Pharmaceuticals and Mackur laboratories.

Similarly, the Department in another notice issued on December 19 asked the distributors to recall 500 ml and 5-litre hand sanitisers manufactured by India’s Global Healthcare. The department has asked the organisations concerned not to use, sell or distribute the hand sanitiser.

(With PTI inputs)

