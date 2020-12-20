Nepal Cabinet Recommends Dissolving Parliament, President's Consideration Awaited

Nepal's cabinet has recommended the dissolution of the country's parliament in a meeting on Sunday, state media reports.

The Chief Secretary is set to deliver the letter stating the Council of Ministers' recommendation to President Bidya Devi Bhandari for her consideration.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had called an emergency meeting of the cabinet on Sunday morning after holding talks with his close aides.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' reached the PM's residence to get first-hand information on the issue. However, Oli refused reveal anything except that he would "take a firm action today". Subsequently, the cabinet decided to dissolve the Parliament and has forwarded the proposal to the President for consideration.

The parliament's dissolution is seen as a precursor to a split in the party that had been putting pressure on him to withdraw an ordinance issued by his government on Tuesday to empower himself to make critical appointments.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow.)