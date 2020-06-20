Galwan Clash: Nepal Confident India and China will Resolve Mutual Differences Through Peaceful Means

Nepal on Saturday said it is confident that India and China will resolve the border issues at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) through peaceful means keeping in mind bilateral ties and stability.

"Nepal is confident that our friendly neighbours India and China will resolve, in the spirit of good neighbourliness, their mutual differences through peaceful means in favour of bilateral, regional and world peace and stability," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Tensions between India and China have rapidly mounted after 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

While India has activated all its airbases in the northern border all the way from Leh to Hashimara, they are also keeping an eye on eight Chinese airbases and airfields in Tibet.

India has also witnessed a recent border dispute with Nepal after the country's Parliament cleared a bill redrawing its political map to incorporate Indian territories.

India has termed as "untenable" the "artificial enlargement" of Nepal's territorial claims to Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas, which India maintains belong to it.

The India-Nepal bilateral ties came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.

India has sternly asked Nepal not to resort to any "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been asserting that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to "reclaim" them from India.