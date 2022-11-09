'Scary': Delhi-NCR, Parts of North India Feel Strong Tremors of Nepal's 6.3 Earthquake; Another Quake Strikes U'khand's Pithoragarh

Tremors of a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday were felt across parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, other areas of Uttar Pradesh and in Uttarakhand as well. The epicentre of the earthquake Dipayal in Nepal’s Doti district.

No casualties were reported in India, however, six people lost their lives in Nepal’s Doti after a house collapsed due to the earthquake.

The earthquake struck Nepal around 1:57 am on Wednesday and was the third one in five yours in the country. As per data on National Center for Seismology, Nepal recorded first earthquake of 4.9 magnitude at 8.52 pm on Tuesday, followed by 3.5 magnitude at 9.41 pm.

The third earthquake, of 6.3 magnitude, hit the country at 1.57 am, tremors of which were felt in Delhi-NCR.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, occurred on November 9, 2022, 01:57:24 IST, Latitude: 29.24 & Longitude: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal,” the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh at around 6.27 am on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, National Center for Seismology said.

Strong tremors of the Nepal earthquake were felt in Lucknow and other parts of central Uttar Pradesh at as well, prompting many to rush out of their houses in the middle of the night.

There was panic in several areas and people stayed out of their homes for nearly two hours after the tremors were felt. The tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds and were reported from several parts of the state.

Soon after the tremors were felt in parts of North India, social media was flooded with reactions with several users saying that the jolts were very strong and scary.

It was Scary… Extremely scary . #earthquake — RJ Raunac #Save Soil (@rjraunac) November 8, 2022

As per reports, among the deceased in the Nepal house-collapse are two children and a woman, while identities of others are yet to be confirmed.

Chief District Officer of Nepal’s Doti, Kalpana Shrestha, said, five people are injured and have been taken to hospital, adding that dozens of houses have been damaged with landslides at various locations across the district.

While the India’s National Center for Seismology measured the Nepal quake at 6.3 magnitude, Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center provided preliminary measurements of a 6.6 magnitude.

The US Geological Survey gave preliminary ratings of a 5.6 magnitude with a depth of 15.7 kilometers (9.8 miles) and its epicenter 21 km (13 miles) east of Dipayal in a remote, sparsely populated area.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal, which is home to the highest mountain above the sea level – the Mount Everest. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged around 1 million structures.

The massive earthquake of 2015 also triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, killing 22, the deadliest incident on the mountain on record.

