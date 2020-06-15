INDIA

Nepal-India Ties Shouldn't Deteriorate; China No Substitute to India: Senior Nepali Economist

File photo of Nepal's KP Oli with PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Commenting on Nepal's move to amend the Constitution for incorporating India's territory of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, Dr Posh Raj Pandey, the executive chairman of the South Asia.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
Nepal-India relationship should not deteriorate over the border row as the landlocked country is dependent on its southern neighbour for all the essential items and it would be unwise to consider China as an "alternative", a leading Nepali economist said on Monday.

Commenting on Nepal's move to amend the Constitution for incorporating India's territory of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, Dr Posh Raj Pandey, the executive chairman of the South Asia Watch on Trade Economics and Environment (SAWTEE), a consortium of South Asian NGOs, said that its economic impact will depend upon how India reacts.

