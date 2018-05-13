English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nepal PM Oli Requests Modi to Provide Exchange Facility for Demonetised Notes
According to Nepal's national bank, the Nepal Rashtra Bank (NRB), nearly 33.6 million Indian rupees in Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes are currently in the Nepali banking channel.
File photo of Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.
Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to allow the exchange of demonetised high-value Indian currency notes held by the country's banks and the general public at the earliest.
"I requested Modi Ji to facilitate the exchange of demonetised currency notes held in the Nepali banking system and by the general public, at the earliest," Oli said at a joint press meet after their bilateral talks.
The landlocked country depends on India for trade and supplies.
Modi, on November 8, 2016, had announced demonetisation of high-value currency notes. The Indian currency is widely used in Nepal for day-to-day transactions, especially in the border areas.
Also, Nepalese citizens working in India send remittances to their families in Nepal in higher denomination notes.
In March, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced that Nepal would soon get exchange facilities for the demonetised high-value Indian currency notes to ease difficulties faced by Nepalese citizens.
Jaitley, who was on a visit to Nepal, had said the NRB and the Reserve Bank of India would set a modality for the exchange of demonetised currency notes soon and settle the related issues.
