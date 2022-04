Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi to Bolster Bilateral Ties

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The Nepal prime minister arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit that is expected to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties.

Sher Bahadur Deuba also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla yesterday.

Deuba and PM Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also expected to call on the visiting leader.

“PM Narendra Modi welcomes PM Sher Bahadur Deuba of Nepal for bilateral engagements. A renewed opportunity to deepen the special ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.

“Leaders to review the progress in our partnership and discuss ways to further the India-Nepal cooperation agenda," Bagchi said in another tweet.

Delegation level talks led by PM @narendramodi and PM @SherBDeuba of Nepal begin. Leaders to review the progress in our partnership and discuss ways to further the India-Nepal cooperation agenda. pic.twitter.com/HHdJusTQcV — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 2, 2022

On the first day of his visit, Deuba reached BJP headquarters and met the party’s national president JP Nadda. The Nepalese PM also paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the capital. Deuba will also visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, which is PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

It is Deuba’s first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister in July last year for a fifth time following a spell of political turmoil in Kathmandu. Deuba had visited India in each of his four earlier stints as prime minister of Nepal. His last visit to India in his capacity as the prime minister was in 2017.

“A fond welcome to a special friend. PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba arrives in India for an official visit from 01-03 April 2022. This is his first bilateral visit abroad after assuming office in July 2021," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old “Roti Beti" relationship.

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states — Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

Nepal’s access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India. The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations between the two countries.

“The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review this wide-ranging cooperative partnership and to progress it further for the benefit of the two peoples," the MEA said on Monday. Besides official engagements in New Delhi, the prime minister of Nepal will visit Varanasi.

