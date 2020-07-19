Nepal Police Opens Fire on Three Indian Nationals Near Border in Bihar, One Injured

Patna: One person was injured on Sunday after Nepal police allegedly shot at three Indian nationals near the border in Bihar's Kishanganj.

The injured have been admitted to hospital. Kishanganj SP said that investigation is underway.

The incident comes amid border row between the countries over territorial claims to Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in Uttarakhand.

This is the second incident reported from the borders in a month. The Nepal Armed Police Force, responsible for border security, had last month opened fire on a group during a clash at a border point near Sitamarhi in Bihar, killing one Indian and injuring two others.