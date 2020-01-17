Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Nepal to Handover 173,072 kg of Red Sandalwood to India Confiscated While Being Supplied to China

Both Nepal and India are parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), a multinational treaty which has stipulated a provision of returning confiscated contraband to the country of origin.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nepal to Handover 173,072 kg of Red Sandalwood to India Confiscated While Being Supplied to China
Representative image.

Kathmandu: Nepal will allow India to take home 173,072 kgs of red sandalwood that it had confiscated during the last 10 years while it was being smuggled to China from India through the Nepalese territory, according to a media report.

Both Nepal and India are parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), a multinational treaty which has stipulated a provision of returning confiscated contraband to the country of origin.

The Nepal government said that India can take home 173,072 kilograms of red sandalwood within 90 days, the Himalayan Times reported on Thursday.

"The red sandalwood would be handed over to the concerned Indian authority through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as per Article VII of the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora Control Act-2016," Minister of Communications and Information Gokul Prasad Baskota said during a press conference here.

He also said that the transportation cost for returning the precious wood will be borne by India.

Baskota said that Nepal's Ministry of Forests and Environment was having a hard time in managing the stash of red sandalwood seized from smugglers. The value of the seized sandalwood was not provided.

"At least four to five armed police personnel have been deployed to guard the red sandalwood on the premises of the Department of Forest in Babar Mahal," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram