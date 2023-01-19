Nepal Woman Missing for 4 Years Found in Assam's Silchar Jail; Embassy Seeks Release and Handover

The Nepal government has initiated official efforts to bring back its citizen Jannat Khatun, who is lodged in the transit camp of Silchar Central Jail in Assam.

The Nepal Consulate in Kolkata on Tuesday sent a letter to the Superintendent of Central Jail Silchar, asking Khatoon, a resident of Laxmimore in Salahi District of Nepal, to be released and hand over the elderly woman to her son Firoz Lahiri.

The letter addressed to the Superintendent of Central Jail Silchar, Jagadish Deka, states that Khatoon has already completed her sentence term and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

“Nepal consulate in Kolkata is well aware that one Nepali national named Jannat Khatun is kept in the jail cum detention centre Silchar Assam, who has already completed her sentence term and is now sick and hospitalized for further treatment. Her family member is sent and arrived at your office to meet and receive her," it read.

In her early fifties, Khatun was arrested in 2018 for illegally entering India. She was sent to Silchar Central Jail on November 28 and spent two years in prison and another two years languishing in the detention centre.

Assam’s Citizens’ Rights Preservation Committee (CRPC) State General Secretary Bidhayak Das Purkayastha said Khatun is mentally disabled and likely a victim of human trafficking racket.

“Jannat Khatun is mentally disturbed and is a resident of Nepal along the Indo-Bengal border. She possibly is a victim of human trafficking racket and landed in India along the Indo-Bangladesh border of Kathigora of South Assam. The BSF believed her to be from Bangladesh and handed her over to the police," he said

The police framed a case against her, and she served her jail term for two years which ended in 2020, he said. “Unfortunately, the poor woman has been languishing in Silchar detention camp for no reason or fault," he said.

“I had written to Nepal Consulate in West Bengal apprising them about Jannat Khatoon and they have responded likewise with an official letter," Purkasthya added.

Khatun’s son-in-law said the family was unaware of her whereabouts and had been searching for her for four years since she lost her way into Bangladesh and believed that she may have died.

“She had no idea where she was. We searched for her everywhere in Nepal and almost believed she was dead. We came to know about her when an Assam police constable made a video call and made her speak to us," he said.

He further explained that they now don’t have money to return home due to their poor financial condition. “We are poor and had managed money to come to India. Now we don’t have enough money to return. The official process is also taking time. We want the process to end quickly so that we can return with her at the earliest," he added.

