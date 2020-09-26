Nepalese National Drugs Businessman, Decamps With Valuables; Arrested

New Delhi: A Nepalese national working as a cook drugged a 78-year old businessman and his entire family and decamped with valuables, including a licensed revolver, police said on Saturday after arresting him. The incident took place in December last year at the businessman’s house in south Delhi’s Chattarpur Enclave, where the accused, identified as Dhirender Sahi, worked as cook, they said, adding that the accused was arrested with the help of a “Facebook post” after his friend tagged him in a photo. Using the same modus operandi, the accused had also stolen Rs 1.5 crore from another businessman’s house in Delhi’s Sabji Mandi this year, they said.

With his arrest, the police claimed to have worked out two such cases. According to the police, a case was registered against Sahi aftera complaint was received against him from his 78-year-old employer. The businessman alleged that just two-three days after being hired as a cook, Sahi spiked his food and gave him sleeping pills. He also drugged other family members, his driver and maid in order to put them to sleep and in the evening, stolehis licensed revolver, eight cartridges, jewellery and cash and fled to his native place in Nepal.

The businessman and his family members were admitted to a hospital in an unconscious state. After recovering, the businessman approached the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “After checkingCCTV footage of cameras installed in the house and the complex, it was revealed that Sahi along with three more associates had committed the theft. “The accused had fled to Nepal after the incident but on the basis of technical surveillance, it was found that the accused was tagged by one of his friends in a photo on Facebook.” Police said the accused was caught after nine months with the help of a “Facebook post”.

“We traced the location and found that he was in Punjab. A team went there and found him at a guesthouse in Mohali. He was working there as a caretaker. We arrested him,” the officer said. Investgation revealed that the accused worked along with three-four men and targeted businessmen in Delhi. The gang used the same modus operandi and drugged their targets before committing theft, police said. The gang then fled to Nepal and returned before lockdown and started working in Punjab, police said, adding they are looking for the other three gang members who are absconding.

