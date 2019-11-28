Nepalese Student Dies at Punjab Varsity, Students Allege He was Denied Permission to Visit Hospital
Hemant (18) was pursuing a diploma in civil engineering at the university in Fatehgarh Sahib's Mandi Gobindgarh town. He died on Wednesday evening, the police said.
Representative image.
Fatehgarh Sahib: A Nepalese student of a private university here died shortly after he complained of abdominal pain and was allegedly denied permission to go to hospital by varsity authorities, police said on Thursday.
Later, university students held a protest against varsity officials, they said.
Hemant (18) was pursuing a diploma in civil engineering at the university in Fatehgarh Sahib's Mandi Gobindgarh town. He died on Wednesday evening, the police said.
According to students, Hemant had complained of abdominal pain and his condition deteriorated suddenly on Wednesday evening. Despite requesting the warden, he was not allowed to leave the hostel to go to hospital.
Hemant died before an ambulance could arrive, they said. Thereafter, students held a protest and vandalised the university building, the police said.
A police team was rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sneaky Bear Tiptoes Behind Woman and Starts Stroking Her Hair at Mexican Park
- Alia Bhatt Shares Childhood Pictures with Shaheen, Says She Struggles for Best Birthday Caption
- There Might Still be Time For a OnePlus 7T Gold Variant; We say, Make it
- Google Nest Mini Review: It Sounds Better Than Before; There, I Said It
- WhatsApp Safety Guide: The One Thing to do to Keep Your Phone Data Secure