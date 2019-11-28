Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nepalese Student Dies at Punjab Varsity, Students Allege He was Denied Permission to Visit Hospital

Hemant (18) was pursuing a diploma in civil engineering at the university in Fatehgarh Sahib's Mandi Gobindgarh town. He died on Wednesday evening, the police said.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
Nepalese Student Dies at Punjab Varsity, Students Allege He was Denied Permission to Visit Hospital
Representative image.

Fatehgarh Sahib: A Nepalese student of a private university here died shortly after he complained of abdominal pain and was allegedly denied permission to go to hospital by varsity authorities, police said on Thursday.

Later, university students held a protest against varsity officials, they said.

Hemant (18) was pursuing a diploma in civil engineering at the university in Fatehgarh Sahib's Mandi Gobindgarh town. He died on Wednesday evening, the police said.

According to students, Hemant had complained of abdominal pain and his condition deteriorated suddenly on Wednesday evening. Despite requesting the warden, he was not allowed to leave the hostel to go to hospital.

Hemant died before an ambulance could arrive, they said. Thereafter, students held a protest and vandalised the university building, the police said.

A police team was rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, they said.

