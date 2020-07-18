Nepali Youth Assault Case: Vishwa Hindu Sena Paid Man Rs 1,000 to Pose as Foreigner, Say Varanasi Police

A day after the case related to the assault on a Nepali National in Varanasi over remarks of Nepal Prime Minister regarding Lord Ram made national headlines, the police said that the victim was an Indian and had posed as a foreigner for Rs 1,000.

Speaking to the media on the issue, SSP Varanasi, Amit Pathak said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that the person who posed as a Nepali National was an Indian named Dharmendra Singh who works at a local saree shop.”

Struggling to earn a living due to the nationwide lockdown, he accepted the Vishwa Hindu Sena's proposal to pose as Nepali National and was told that he would be paid Rs 1,000 for the act. A video of Dharmendra was then filmed by members of the right-wing organisation and released on social media, police said.

The video showed Dharmendra was tonsured after which slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was written on his head. Slogans against the Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli were also raised. While releasing the video, the Varanasi-based fringe group also said that other Nepali citizens would have to suffer consequences as well, if he continued to make such remarks.

According to the Varanasi police, a case has been registered at the Bhelupur Police Station against Arun Pathak, founder of the Vishwa Hindu Sena and four other members including Santosh Pandey, Raju Yadav, Amit Dubey and Ashish Mishra under IPC Sections 295, 505, 120B, 153A, 67 IT Act, 7 CLA Act. While the four members were arrested, main accused Arun Pathak is still at large.