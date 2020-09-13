Nepal's Coronavirus Tally Inches Closer To 55,000-mark

Pradhan Kathmandu: Nepal’s coronavirus cases on Sunday inched closer to the 55,000-mark with 1,039 new cases while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 345. Nepal’s coronavirus recovery rate stands at 71.5 per cent. The country’s coronavirus infection tally has reached 54,1159, said Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwor Gautam. Over the past 24 hours, 9,165 swab samples were tested at various laboratories. So far 840,527 people have undergone polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in the country.

Of the total cases so far, 38,697 people have recovered from the infection. In the past 24 hours, 1,173 people who earlier tested COVID-19 positive have fully recovered from the disease, according to the Health Ministry. With nine coronavirus related deaths reported in a single day, the country’s death toll reached 345.

