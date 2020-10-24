Nepal's Coronavirus Tally Reaches 155,233

Pradhan Kathmandu: Nepal’s coronavirus tally reached 155,233 with the detection of 2,225 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. Thirteen more people died overnight due to the deadly viral infection, pushing the death toll to 842, it said.

Of the 2,225 new cases, 1,110 infections were reported from Kathmandu Valley alone, the ministry said, adding that the nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 155,233. As many as 108,334 patients have recovered so far from the disease and 46,057 people are currently undergoing treatment at different isolation centres across the country, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor