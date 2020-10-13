Nepal's COVID-19 Caseload Reaches 115,358 With 3,556 Fresh Cases

Pradhan Kathmandu: Nepal on Tuesday reported as many as 3,556 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country’s COVID-19 tally to 115,358, according to the health ministry. The worst-affected Kathmandu Valley alone reported 2,129 new cases in a single day, it said.

On Tuesday, 1,503 people recovered from the disease. As of now, 78,780 patients have recovered from the disease while 663 others lost their lives.

The ministry said that the country’s COVID-19 caseload reached 115,358 with 3,556 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Nepal has carried out a total of 1,207,091 Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests, including 15,577 in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

As of Tuesday, 35,915 active patients were undergoing treatment at various isolation centers across the country.

