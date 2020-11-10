Nepanagar Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Nepanagar Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Nepanagar is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Nepanagar was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 6 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Nepanagar seat. This is a Scheduled Tribe constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Nepanagar constituency: Sumitradevi Kasdekar (Bharatiya Janata Party), Bhalsing S/O Versing (Bahujan Samaj Party), Ramkishan Patel (Indian National Congress), Rajkumar (Raj Bhaiya) (Independent), Sanjay (Sanju Bhaiya) (Independent), Devidas Bandekar (Ajju Bhaiya) (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.