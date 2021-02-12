News18 Logo

india

Nephew of Ex-UP Minister Killed, Body Dumped on Railway Tracks in Amethi

The body of Shubham, who had gone out of his house on Thursday evening, was found on the railway track, police said.

Amethi: The body of a 20-year-old nephew of former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was found on the railway track in Kharauna village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday morning, police said.

The body of Shubham (20), who had gone out of his house on Thursday evening, was found on the railway track, Amethi Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Sunder said.

The head was severed from the body, he said, adding that the matter concerns the Government Railway Police (GRP) and investigations are on. The son of Prajapati's younger brother Jagdish Prasad Prajapati, Shubham was a resident of Parsava village in Amethi.

Prajapati was a minister in the Samajwadi Party (SP) government and is presently in jail.

