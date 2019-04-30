English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ness Wadia Sentenced to Two-Year Jail Term in Japan for Possession of Drugs: Report
Ness Wadia was arrested in early March from the New Chitose Airport in Japan after customs officials found 25g of cannabis resin in his trouser pockets, a news report said.
File photo of industrialist Ness Wadia.
Ness Wadia, heir to the 283-year-old Wadia Group and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab cricket team, has been sentenced to a two-year jail term in Japan over possession of drugs while on a skiing holiday, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
The business tycoon was arrested in early March at New Chitose Airport in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido after the customs officials found 25g of cannabis resin in his trouser pockets, the report said.
Wadia had allegedly admitted to the possession of drugs, saying it was for his personal use. He spent a period in detention before his indictment on March 20 and an undisclosed period of detention before a court hearing. The Sapporo District Court handed him a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for five years, the Financial Times report added.
Japan’s narcotics laws are already quite strict and ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, these laws are being applied tightly.
